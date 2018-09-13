Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen

After three generations and the cellular variant of the third generation to go with that, the Apple Watch has been given its biggest update ever.

News18.com

First published: September 13, 2018, 1:37 PM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
After three generations and the cellular variant of the third generation to go with that, the Apple Watch has been given its biggest update ever. And it is not just a new design, which we will get to in a minute, but also significantly more powerful health and fitness capabilities that will now have the so-called rivals scratching their heads again. The goalposts have been shifted again. The bestselling watch in the world, has become even better.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...