AR-t Attack: Augmented Reality Bringing Static Art to Life

New technologies are taking over art, only to give you a very different, interactive experience. For Singaporean artist Eugene Soh, tech is another medium he uses to express himself. He uses augmented reality in his artwork to make his characters move, give it a "Harry Potter" feel. His artworks move and even has background sound, when a QR code is scanned. Watch the video to know more.