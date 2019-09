Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+

After much speculation India join the list of the courtiers which has banned E-cigarettes. The ban considered with the ban in New York. New York became the first US state to ban all flavored e-cigarette after 7 people lost their lives. The Indian government argued that the ban is imposed to avert a potential epidemic among the young generation. But the stakeholders refused to believe the government's narrative.