Are Robots The Answer To Japan's Growing Labour Shortage?

Jan 23, 2019 06:21 PM IST India India Share

Dancing, flying, swimming, playing - the latest robotic innovations were on display in Tokyo. Last year's Robodex event gathered over 17,000 visitors and more than 200 exhibitors. One new robot being introduced at this year's expo was Cocona, a human-sized robot who likes to dance. Speecy, the Japanese company that developed the robot, has plans to deploy Cocona in themes parks and stores, as an interactive mannequin. Users can easily change Cocona's face and clothes, meaning she can be customised for whatever job she's tasked with. According to Cocona's founder and CEO, Tomoaki Kasuga, the company is currently working with an AI firm to make the robot more interactive. At Robodex, Japan-based Nitto showcased a device aimed at making those tasks a little easier. This so-called wearable chair can be strapped to the wearer's legs. At the event, one exhibitor chose a unique way to showcase its robotics technology. Yushin had their dexterous robot play with a traditional Japanese toy, known as a Kendama. The robot's main purpose is to collect small plastic parts for applications like recycling. Another exhibitor, named Altech, is showcasing an autonomous vehicle that's able to move around heavy objects in a factory setting.

