Armenia Nikol Pashinian Calls for End to Protests

Opposition lawmaker and former Journalist Nikol Pashinian who has led weeks of mass demonstrations in Armenia called on Wednesday for the protests to take a break. The announcement came after a surprising move by the ruling party. It said that it will support whichever candidate gets nominated by one-third of parliamentarians. Republicans blocked Mr Pashinyan's bid to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Tuesday. Pashinian was the only candidate nominated in Tuesday's parliament vote for prime minister, but lost 45-55. The protests began on April 13, plunging Armenia into political turmoil. This led to the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan just days after his appointment. Protesters said the move effectively allowed him to remain as leader indefinitely.