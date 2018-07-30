Video Wall

Art Brings Hope And Smiles To Rohingya Refugee Camp

Two artists from New York are bringing colour into the lives of Rohingya refugees.

First published: July 30, 2018, 9:22 PM IST | Updated: 34 mins ago
Two artists from New York are bringing colour into the lives of Rohingya refugees.Their art classes and murals are brightening up the refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh. The artist had partnered with UNICEF for this project
