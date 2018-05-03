Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go

“If not now, then when?” is the mantra for hotelier Keshav Suri, scion of the late hotel magnate Lalit Suri and Executive Director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group that owns the LaLit chain of hotels. Suri is openly gay and has filed a fresh writ petition with the Supreme Court this year in favour of decriminalising Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.