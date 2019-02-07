Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi

Delhi is all set to get its latest and much-talked about tourist attraction which comprises the replicas of seven iconic edifices from across the world. So if you haven't explored the seven wonders of the world yet, this could fulfil your wish, partially though. The park, that boasts replicas of the Taj Mahal, Great Pyramid Of Giza, Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower Of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer statue of Rio de Janeiro, Colosseum and the Statue of Liberty, will at least offer the visitors the much-awaited opportunity to pose and get pictures clicked. The project, a part of SDMC’s waste-to-art initiative, has iconic structures made of typewriter, spare car parts, cycle rims, drums, poles, pipes, iron bars. Interestingly, a landfill site has been converted into a park to hosts the replicas. About 18 sun-tracking solar panels have been installed to generate electricity to illuminate replicas. The park will open for public from Feb 9.