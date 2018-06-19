Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019

It started as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s fight against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. But soon, as support poured in from regional parties from all over the country, the chaos in the capital has become the first chapter in the road to 2019. Has Kejriwal become the poster boy for a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front? Will the fight for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats be a referendum on full statehood? News18 explores.