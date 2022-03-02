As Javelin Missiles Pound Russian Forces, St. Javelin Becomes The Face Of Ukraine’s Resistance

As war rages on, Ukrainian forces have been putting up a tough response to Russia’s assault. Experts say one of the main reasons behind Ukraine’s resistance is the Javelin missile systems. Some believe the Javelins missiles could be a crucial weapon against the 65-km-long Russian tank convoy nearing Kyiv. Meanwhile, an image of Mary Magdalene holding a Javelin is doing the rounds on social media and has become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance.

