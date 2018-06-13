Assassin's Creed Odyssey : Gamers can explore ancient Greece with the new Assassins Creed

After Egypt last year, 'Assassin's Creed' is set to take gamers to Ancient Greece, in the year 431 BC. One can play as a male or female character and customise the appearance.The game allows interactions with philosophers like Pericles and Socrates​ The game marks Ubisoft’s biggest playground ever for the franchise Around 70,000 visitors are expected to attend the annual video games industry trade show. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' is set for launch 5 October, 2018​.