Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at 93 in Delhi. The man was the Prime Minister three times and has a legacy of his own.

First published: August 16, 2018, 8:16 PM IST | Updated: 1 mins ago
Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at 93 in Delhi. The man was the Prime Minister three times and has a legacy of his own. He was the first Prime Minister to complete a full term who wasn't from the Congress party. It was during his tenure that the Pokhran nuclear tests were carried out. He has received Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Lokmanya Tilak Award and other awards.
