Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey

Mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee were taken to Smrithi Sthal near Rajghat for the last rites.The funeral pyre was lit by Vajpayee's foster daughter. PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah walked in the funeral procession along with thousands of mourners. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and President Ram Nath Kovind also paid their tributes

Army, Navy and Air Force personnel gave a ceremonial salute