Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack

Twin blasts rocked the capital town of Afghanistan

First published: April 30, 2018, 3:22 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Twin blasts rocked the capital town of Afghanistan. Shah Marai AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul in a blast that targetted the journalists
Shah was killed in the second blast as the journalists rushed to the spot after first blast. 21 Journalists have lost their lives in Afghanistan in 2017. Shah Marai has been working with AFP from before the 9/11 attacks. Shah had documented life in Afghanistan even during the Taliban regime.
