Audi Goes Electric at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Mar 05, 2019 10:43 PM IST India India Share

Kicking off press day at the Geneva International Motor Show, the German automaker presented six cars - all either fully electric or hybrids - including the E-Tron GT Concept, shown in Europe for the first time. Audi is promising twelve electric models - five of which will be all-electric - by the end of next year. Audi is calling 2019 its year of plug-in hybrids, presenting four new plug-ins at the Geneva Motor Show. The Q5, A6, A7 Sportback and A8 are some of more than 20 Audi models that will hit the market in 2019.​ Watch the video for details.