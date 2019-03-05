Audi Goes Electric at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Kicking off press day at the Geneva International Motor Show, the German automaker presented six cars - all either fully electric or hybrids - including the E-Tron GT Concept, shown in Europe for the first time. Audi is promising twelve electric models - five of which will be all-electric - by the end of next year. Audi is calling 2019 its year of plug-in hybrids, presenting four new plug-ins at the Geneva Motor Show. The Q5, A6, A7 Sportback and A8 are some of more than 20 Audi models that will hit the market in 2019. Watch the video for details.