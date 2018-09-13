Video Wall

Australian Cartoonist Denies Racism Claims Over Serena Williams Depiction

Mark Knight Is Being Condemned For Turning Serena Williams into a cartoon

Mark Knight Is Being Condemned For Turning Serena Williams into a cartoon. Mark's Cartoon Shows Serena Stomping On Her Racket.
It Also Features Serena with Exaggerated Features. Many Have Slammed Knight For His Sexist And Racist Take. Mark Faced Backlash from Author JK Rowling Too. The Herald Sun Reprinted Serena Williams cartoon, Insisted It's "not about race"
