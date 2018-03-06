Video Wall

Auto Expo 2018: 100% Electric Bus at Auto Expo, In Conversation With Nishant Arya, Exec Director, JBM Group

First published: March 6, 2018, 5:53 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
The theme of Auto Expo 2018 was future of mobility and along with car manufacturers, commercial vehicle manufacturers also showcased their electric products. One such CV companies, JBM Auto, showcased their 1st Make in India fully electric bus and we got in touch with Executive Director at JBM Group – Nishant Arya to understand the product better. Here’s our interview-
