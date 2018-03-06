Video Wall

Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha

Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha

Auto Expo 2018: 2018 BMW M5 First Look at Auto Expo

News18.com

First published: March 6, 2018, 4:58 PM IST | Updated: 51 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
BMW India has launched the new BMW M5 at the Auto Expo 2018 for a price tag of Rs 1.43 Crore (ex-showroom). The BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with a power output of 600 horses and 750 Nm, mated to new 8-speed auto gearbox.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More