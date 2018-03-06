Video Wall

Auto Expo 2018: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Taapsee Pannu Emphasise On Road Safety

First published: March 6, 2018, 6:00 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
From film stars to auto companies, all came together to raise the safety awareness at the Auto Expo 2018. John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Hyundai India, Maruti Suzuki - all had one important message - Be safe on the road. Here's a feature showcasing the efforts taken for road safety at AE18.
