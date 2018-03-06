Video Wall

Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha

Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha

Auto Expo 2018: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo First Look at Auto Expo 2018

Sameer Kumar Rai

First published: March 6, 2018, 3:33 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
BMW India launched the much anticipated first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo at the Auto Expo 2018. Launched in a petrol version, the car can be ordered at BMW dealerships. The diesel version will be launched later in 2018. We tell you all about it.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More