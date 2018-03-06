Video Wall

Auto Expo 2018: Classic Cars Gallery by Heritage Motoring Club of India at Auto Expo

First published: March 6, 2018, 4:49 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Even though the theme of this year's Auto Expo was Future of Mobility, Classic Cars were given their due place at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Classic Car Gallery maintained by the Heritage Motoring Club of India showcased Willys Jeep, HM Ambassador, Rolls Royce, Buick and many other cars.
