Auto Expo 2018: Interview of Mahindra & Mahindra MD Dr. Pawan Goenka

Auto Expo 2018 is on a full swing and a lot of OEMs are showcasing their products at the Expo Mart Noida. However, there's also the Components Expo going on at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which is the largest conglomerate of component and parts supplier in the country. We got in conversation with Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra. Here's what he has to say on the importance of parts suppliers and other pertinent issues.