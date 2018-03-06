Video Wall

Auto Expo 2018: Mahindra Udo and Atom Concept First Look at 2018 Auto Expo

First published: March 6, 2018, 3:11 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Mahindra unveiled its plans to shape the ‘Future of Mobility’ at the Auto Expo 2018. The company is focusing and working aggressively towards sustainable mobility solutions that are technologically advanced and aim to address the evolving needs and preferences of the consumers. As a part of this, the company showcased the Mahindra Udo and the Atom concept. We tell you all about it.
