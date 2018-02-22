Auto Expo 2018: Vikram Pawah - President of BMW Group India – Interview

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India Talks about the G 310R, G 310GS, F 750 GS and F 850 GS in our interview at Auto Expo 2018...

BMW India had a lot of interesting products on display at the 2018 Auto Expo and there were several launches too by the German automaker. This also included two new motorcycles by BMW Motorrad India. We have a conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India to know more on what to expect in the future.