Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eXUV300 Concept, The Long-Waited Electric SUV

Feb 10, 2020 05:54 PM IST

The XUV300 has been a successful product for Mahindra in India thanks to a well-packaged offering and now Mahindra wants to take forward all the attributes from the XUV 300 and add an electric powertrain to compete against the many electric SUVs being offered in the country. Here’s our first look of the Mahindra eXUV300.