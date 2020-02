Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Taigun | First Look

The 2020 Auto Expo is currently underway and this is where Volkswagen have showcased the Taigun SUV. This car, upon its launch, will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. So does it have what it takes to make a mark in this segment? We find out.