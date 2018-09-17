Video Wall

Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF

First published: September 17, 2018, 8:38 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
ZF, one of the largest automobile component manufacturer in the world is doing a lot of research in the field of autonomous technology and believes that more than the passenger cars, autonomous tech will be successful in commercial vehicles, as they operate in a closed environment. We had a discussion with Fredrik Staedtler, Head of Commercial Vehicle, ZF who told us how the German company is using autonomous technology to fuel the commercial vehicle revolution.
