Avengers: Endgame Cast On Who Was Most Emotional When Filming Wrapped, Fans' Reactions & More

Apr 12, 2019

The cast of Avengers: Endgame recently spoke about their love for the franchise and appreciation of the fans – but kept their lips sealed tight about their characters and plot. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo - who also helmed the previous instalment, Infinity War – Endgame is the fourth and final Avengers movie in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. The hotly anticipated film sees the return of characters including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) for potentially the last time in their current iteration. Following the events of Infinity War, in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed half of all life in the universe, the heroes must join forces one last time in a desperate attempt to save the day.

