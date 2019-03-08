Ayodhya Mediation: 5 Things You Should Know About The Supreme Court Order

Mar 08, 2019 03:21 PM IST India India Share

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya for mediation. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties. Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara had opposed the suggestion of the apex court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies had supported it.

Here are top five things to know in the Supreme Court order.