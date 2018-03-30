Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 is finally in the theatres. And just like the first part, this too sees a fresh pairing with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, who is returning to the director’s chair almost after a decade, the film promises to be high on action. It also boasts of a heavy star cast with likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal and Randeep Hooda. So will it live up to its buzz? Let’s find out.

