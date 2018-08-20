Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018

Bajrang Punia won gold in the 65 kg Freestyle wrestling event after defeating Daichi Takatani from Japan. Hailing from Haryana, he aims to win gold at the next Olympics.

News18.com

First published: August 20, 2018, 6:32 PM IST | Updated: 1 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Bajrang Punia won gold in the 65 kg Freestyle wrestling event after defeating Daichi Takatani from Japan. Hailing from Haryana, he aims to win gold at the next Olympics.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...