Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music

First published: March 21, 2018, 7:19 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William on March 20, 2018. Starr used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event. The honour comes 53 years after the Beatles were all awarded the MBE.
