Bengal Election Results 2019: How BJP Made Inroads into Bengal

It is not accidental that the BJP is leading, and seems set to win, in exactly the same groupings of seats that the CPI(M) last held onto, in West Bengal, in the 2009 Lok Sabha Elections. The Left’s seeming decimation appears to confirm the Trinamool Congress’s worst fears -- that the traditional Left voter shifted to vote for the BJP in a bid to foil the Mamata Bannerjee bandwagon in the state. Watch to know more about what the Bengal election results entail. Illustrations - Mir Suhail