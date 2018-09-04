Best Android Smartphone Gaming Experience: Our Top Pick For Smartphone, Wireless Headphones And Android Action Games

Smartphones have taken the centre stage as the preferred gaming devices by many. Not all smartphones, however, deliver the same performance when it comes to high-end gaming. Here, we try to explore the ideal combination for a powerful gaming experience.



This includes an ideal smartphone for gaming, pairing headsets and of course, the best games that you can play for free on your Android device. So here are our top pick for smartphone gaming, for a pair of wireless headsets and the top 5 Android action games that will keep you hooked all day long.