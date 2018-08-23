Video Wall

Bestiality: The Horror of Animal Sexual Abuse

The shocking story of 8 men raping a pregnant goat in Nuh sparked off our reportage on Bestiality.

First published: August 23, 2018, 10:03 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
The shocking story of 8 men raping a pregnant goat in Nuh sparked off our reportage on Bestiality. What we found was, that this was not the only case of humans raping animals & the goat was not the only animal to be raped. @MeghaMamgain dwells deeper into the concept of Bestiality and tries to find out what goes on in the mind of the animal sexual abuser.
