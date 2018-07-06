Video Wall

Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?

Brazil hasn't overcome European opposition in the knockout stages since their 2002 World Cup victory.

First published: July 6, 2018, 6:29 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Brazil hasn't overcome European opposition in the knockout stages since their 2002 World Cup victory. Since beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final, the five-time winners have been eliminated in the knockout stages. Brazil lost to France and Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and to Germany in the semi-finals in 2014. Belgium has a poor record against South American sides at the World Cup. Not only has Belgium never won any game against South American teams in the knockout stages, they haven’t even scored a goal. Belgium’s biggest problem in trying to beat Brazil is finding a way to score against a supremely well-drilled defence. Neymar will have to be careful not to pick up another booking as he would miss the semi-final should Brazil prevail. For Belgium, defender Jan Vertonghen and De Bruyne are carrying yellow cards as well.
