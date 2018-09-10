Video Wall

Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know

The Congress challenged the Narendra Modi government to cut the excise duty and customs duty on petrol and diesel after what it called was a successful Bharat Bandh from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

First published: September 10, 2018, 5:19 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
The Congress challenged the Narendra Modi government to cut the excise duty and customs duty on petrol and diesel after what it called was a successful Bharat Bandh from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. A two-year-old girl died as the vehicle carrying her to Jehanabad civil hospital got stuck in road blockade by bandh supporters.
