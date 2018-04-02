Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest

First published: April 2, 2018, 6:49 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Protests raged across India against the Supreme Court verdict diluting the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Dalit agitations were reported from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and other parts of India. But why are India’s Dalits so angry?
