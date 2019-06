Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best

The entire story of Bharat is driven by one promise that a young Bharat had made to his father, when they were separating at the time of Partition. He had promised that he will take care of his family, no matter what. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is dripping patriotism, selflessness and duty in every frame. This is an out-and-out show Salman Khan show.