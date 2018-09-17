Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections

More than 500 men and women had gathered outside the house of Chandrashekhar Azad in Uttar Pradesh's Chhutmalpur on Sunday just to get a glimpse of the Bhim Army chief, two days after he was released from jail. Most in the crowd were aware of the social and political change Chandrashekhar can bring about. But while he talks of "uprooting the Bhim Army", the leader is yet to make up his mind on elections. Speaking to News18.com, Chandrashekhar says he intends to stay a social worker “as of now”. “I will not fight the 2019 election."