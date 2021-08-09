Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Says Boyfriend Varun Sood 'Always Tells Me I'm Made for This Show'

Actress and reality TV personality Divya Agarwal is super excited about her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, which has premiered on Voot. Divya, who rose to prominence when she participated in MTV’s Splitsvilla Season 10 wherein she finished as the first runner-up along with Priyank Sharma, says that her boyfriend Varun Sood is certain that she is going to win the digital reality show as she is perfect for it. Varun is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which airs on Colors. He recently returned to Mumbai from Cape Town, where he was shooting for the stunt-based reality show.

“Varun was quite upset that I was leaving, but at the same time, we are a team so he was quite happy that this year his contribution to the house was done and now it’s my chance. We are always so passionate and excited about our projects individually and we are those people who support each other irrespective of whether the person is standing next to us or not. He has complete faith in me. He always tells me that you are made for a show like this Divya and I am just going on what he said,” the actress told us.

Divya was also the winner of MTV Ace of Space season 1. She made her acting debut with the second season of the popular horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. She has hosted reality shows including Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine. In fact, she had also appeared on Bigg Boss as a guest when she entered the house to meet her then-boyfriend Priyank Sharma on the 11th season. She announced her breakup with Priyank on the same episode.

When asked if she was nervous about her personal life being discussed once again, Divya said, “I think my life is pretty much an open book. I never hid anything anyway. I have always been straight and to the point so I guess it won’t be surprising for me.”

The actress further said that she’s extremely comfortable about being on cameras 24×7. “I live for the cameras. I’ve always been a fan of theh stage.” Recalling an incident from her childhood, Divya shared, “We had just shifted to a new society and there were New Year’s dance performances going on. And, I wanted to perform on stage so badly that I actually fought with the organiser and I was just 7 years old. So, I love that attention on me but at the same time I have done a captive reality show so it had made me feel a little comfortable around those cameras.”

Talking about what made her sign on Bigg Boss OTT, Divya said, “When I heard the word OTT I was like Divya Agarwal has always been over the top in everything that she does. And, people will be able to see it this time. Life has prepared me so much that I thought now I am headstrong and nothing can stop me. So, I’m going to be unfiltered on this show because I have no fears right now. I will showcase various personalities of mine and it’s going to be a full paisa vasool.”

Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by Karan Johar.

