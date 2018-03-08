Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes

Pallavi Fauzdar is the first person in the world to conquer all the three highest mountain passes in India – UmLingLa pass, Sathatola and Mana pass. Recently, she took a Triumph Bonneville T100 to her latest Ladakh adventures and named a newly discovered pass after the bike – Bonnie La. For her accomplishments, she has been awarded by President and other top ranking officials from the government. We had a chat with her on the journey, naming of Bonnie La pass and safety advice for bikers.​

