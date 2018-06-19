Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards



The show featured musical performances by Nick Jonas and Mustard, as well as rising stars and Beyoncé protégés Chloe x Halle.

"Black Panther" took home four honors including two awards for its star, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman quickly handed off his best hero award to James Shaw Jr., Shaw Jr. wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman in a Tennessee. The actor said while it was an honor to be recognized for playing a superhero, it was more important to "acknowledge the heroes we have in real life." "This is going to live at your house," Boseman told Shaw, giving him the show's golden popcorn award. "Stranger Things" was the top television honoree, winning four awards including a repeat win for best show. The awards were handed out Saturday (16 JUNE 2018) and were broadcast Monday (18 JUNE 2018) night.