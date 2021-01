Blast Near Israel Embassy: Iran Hand Suspected As fresh Evidence Comes in

Jan 30, 2021 03:42 PM IST India India Share

As the investigation of the blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi continues, Iran has emerged as the primary suspect. This was after the Israeli Ambassador to India received a letter calling the blast as a trailer. The letter also allegedly refers to two “Iranian martyrs”, Qasem Soleimani and Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.