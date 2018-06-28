Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018

As the Colombia-Poland World Cup match blared in the background, two Colombian football fans sat face to face in a Bogota restaurant, but they didn't speak. Instead, one of the men used his hands to communicate every kick of the ball to his friend, who is both deaf and blind. Jose Richard Gallego lost his hearing and vision to disease at 9

Daza learned sign language and created a unique set of hand gestures in order to communicate a football match, in real time, to Gallego