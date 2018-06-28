Video Wall

Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools

Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools

Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018

As the Colombia-Poland World Cup match blared in the background, two Colombian football fans sat face to face in a Bogota restaurant, but they didn't speak

News18.com

First published: June 28, 2018, 8:11 PM IST | Updated: 56 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
As the Colombia-Poland World Cup match blared in the background, two Colombian football fans sat face to face in a Bogota restaurant, but they didn't speak. Instead, one of the men used his hands to communicate every kick of the ball to his friend, who is both deaf and blind. Jose Richard Gallego lost his hearing and vision to disease at 9
Daza learned sign language and created a unique set of hand gestures in order to communicate a football match, in real time, to Gallego
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More