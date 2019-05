Blockbuster Bengal : What the Nation is Watching in Elections 2019

May 15, 2019 09:00 PM IST India India Share

It has been decades since the electoral results of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal have been so important for the entire country. The stakes are high and it is a fight to the finish in this Mamata versus Modi, BJP versus TMC, Hindutva versus Ma Mati Manush battle. Accusations and allegations have been flung alongside bombs and bullets in this election. But why? What is it about 2019 that has made Bengal the new battleground for India's politics.? Watch the video to know.