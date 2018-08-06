Boottleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

In Sangam Vihar, Delhi, 56 bootleggers decided to quit their work and do odd jobs to earn a leaving. All of them were from Sansi community who were traditional liquor sellers. Police said that they have been working hard to curb the menace of illicit liquor by taking strict action against. Reports suggest that there has been an increase in the seizure of illicit liquor over the last few years. Most of the bootlegger smuggle all kind of liquor to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.