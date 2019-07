Boris Johnson's First Speech As Conservative Party Leader

Boris Johnson has defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt in a vote of Conservative Party members to become UK's next prime minister. He will be installed as PM in a formal handover from Theresa May which will take place on Wednesday. The victory is a triumph for the 55-year-old Johnson, an ambitious but erratic politician whose political career has veered between periods in high office and spells on the sidelines. Watch our video to watch his entire speech after being declared as UK's next PM.