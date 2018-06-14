Breaking Toons: Akhilesh Yadav Vacates Official Residence, Bungalow Found Damaged

After former UP chief minister Akhliesh Yadav moved out of his official residence in Lucknow, following a Supreme Court order, the bungalow’s expensive floor, wall tiles and other facilities were allegedly damaged beyond repair and the electricity switch boards, switches had been ripped off. This ensued a bitter war of words between the ruling BJP government and the Samajwadi Party with Yadav getting taps to a press conference to counter state government's charge. Governor Ram Naik also asked the state government to take action over the reported damage.