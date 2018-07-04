Video Wall

Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads

Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads

Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss

Arvind Kejriwal got a major victory in his long-running fight for administrative powers to run the national capital and a shot in the arm ahead of the 2019 elections as the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G cannot obstruct Delhi government's policy decisions as he has no independent power and was bound by the elected dispensation's advice.

News18.com

First published: July 4, 2018, 10:17 PM IST | Updated: 51 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Arvind Kejriwal got a major victory in his long-running fight for administrative powers to run the national capital and a shot in the arm ahead of the 2019 elections as the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G cannot obstruct Delhi government's policy decisions as he has no independent power and was bound by the elected dispensation's advice.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More